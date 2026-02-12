Former Titusville employee accused of stealing city property

The Brief Jeffrey E. Wayner, a former city of Titusville public works manager, has been arrested and charged with grand theft, according to police. Police said an investigation revealed that Wayner used a city-issue credit card to buy equipment he kept the items for personal use. Police said Wayner resigned from his job during the investigation.



A former city of Titusville employee is accused of using city funds to buy items he kept for personal use, according to police.

Jeffrey E. Wayner, a former city Public Works manager, was arrested Tuesday and charged with grand theft.

According to police, an investigation into Wayner began Jan. 9 after the department was notified that a city audit revealed evidence of possible theft of city property.

Police said that investigators found that Wayner misused a city-issued credit card to purchase equipment for personal use. In September 2024, Wayner allegedly used the city credit card to buy a John Deere lawnmower valued at $2,799 from Home Depot, according to police. Wayner hid the purchase and kept the lawnmower for personal use for over a year, police said.

"Subsequent audit findings have revealed that additional city owned equipment to be missing and in the unauthorized personal custody of Mr. Wayner," the police department said in a news release.

Police said Wayner resigned from his job during the investigation.