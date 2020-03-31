Limbitless Solutions shifting focus from prosthetics to face shields

From helping children to protecting medical workers on the front lines, a Central Florida non-profit is switching things up during the coronavirus crisis.

Limbitless Solutions, an Orlando-based group comprised of engineers from the University of Central Florida, is now creating face shields.

The group is known for the bionic arms they create for kids around the world. Instead of creating bionic arms, the a're shifting gears, making protective face shields from plexiglass.

"Our machines, which were printing parts specifically for the bionics, will now print the face shields that go around the face," explains Albert Manero with Limbitless Solutions. "All of us in Orlando are looking for ways to be actively engaged. It's in our DNA, to help our community however we can."

Many of the Limbitless Solutions employees are UCF students. For now, those students are working remotely to help design the shields.