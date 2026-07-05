2 dead following Winter Haven house fire, officials say

article

The Brief Crews responded to a call at approximately 10:16 a.m. for a structure fire on the 1900 block of 5th Street NE. During a search of the home, firefighters located two elderly adults in the rear portion of the residence, where heavy fire conditions were present. Both victims were pronounced deceased.



Two people died Sunday morning after a house fire at a residence on 5th Street NE, according to the Winter Haven Police Department.

Firefighters from the Winter Haven Fire Department and Polk County Fire Rescue responded to a call at approximately 10:16 a.m. for a structure fire on the 1900 block of 5th Street NE.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the single-story home.

According to officials, firefighters were advised that two adults were trapped inside the rear of the residence, while two other adults had escaped safely before emergency crews arrived.

Reports suggest that crews launched an aggressive fire attack and brought the fire under control within five minutes. During a search of the home, firefighters located two elderly adults in the rear portion of the residence, where heavy fire conditions were present.

Both victims were pronounced deceased.

Preliminary information indicates the fire originated in the back of the home, where the victims were found. The cause remains under investigation by the Winter Haven Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

The American Red Cross has been notified to assist those affected by the fire.

"Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this tragic fire," said Winter Haven Fire Chief Drew Neubrand.