Lightning strikes a tree causing rupture of gas line and fire in Brevard, officials say
WEST VIERA, Fla. - Lightning struck a tree causing a rupture of a gas line and a fire to break out in a residential area in West Viera Friday night, according to Brevard County Fire Rescue.
BCFR says that crews protected structures while the gas company located the gas lines.
The hazmat team dug up the line and clamped it, which stopped the free flow of gas and put out the fire.
No injuries were reported.