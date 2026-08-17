Oviedo leaders revisit license plate reader contract amid growing privacy concerns

The Brief The Oviedo City Council is discussing its contract for eight Flock Automated License Plate Recognition cameras following resident pushback and privacy concerns. Nationwide debate and a recent incident in Sumter County—where a detective was arrested for allegedly using police databases to stalk someone—have raised questions about data security and civil rights violations. City council members are holding a discussion on the program during tonight's meeting, though no official vote is scheduled.



The City of Oviedo signed a contract with Flock last September to install eight license plate reader cameras across the municipality.

While supporters view the technology as a vital tool for law enforcement, residents across Central Florida and the nation have increasingly voiced concerns over potential invasions of privacy and civil rights.

The backstory:

The cameras are positioned exclusively along the outer borders of the city to monitor traffic coming and going, rather than tracking internal municipal travel. In response to nationwide criticism, Flock recently reduced its default data retention period to seven days and made misuse detection software mandatory for all client agencies.

The other side:

Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek opposed the program when the city council originally voted for it and maintains her stance today. Her primary concern centers on third-party data handling. She noted that even if local officers do not misuse the system, the potential for Flock to sell data behind the scenes remains a troubling possibility.

Conversely, Oviedo Police Chief Dale Coleman defends the technology as an essential asset for public safety. To prevent internal abuse, the department requires officers to link every search to an active case number and conducts weekly audits of system access.

What they're saying:

"Even if our officers are not abusing the data, if Flock is able to sell it to other people behind the scenes, I do have some concerns that, you know, that something about that feels not quite right and disingenuous," said Megan Sladek, Oviedo Mayor.

"I just don't think it's necessary. I don't think that it makes sense, especially in a community like Oviedo... I think it's too much of a slippery slope. I'd like to see them gone,," said Gabi Mengel, Oviedo resident.

"This helps us know that the officer is not looking for somebody who they shouldn't be looking for. And if we see that same tag on multiple times, it would raise a flag and we'll research it," said Dale Coleman, Oviedo Police Chief.

Local perspective:

Security concerns escalated regionally after a Sumter County detective was fired and arrested last month. Investigators allege the former detective illegally utilized Flock and other law enforcement databases to stalk her husband's ex-wife, prompting Sumter County to suspend its entire Flock program. Resident Gabi Mengel subsequently brought the issue to Oviedo city leaders, prompting tonight's official discussion.

What's next:

The Oviedo City Council is reviewing the Flock program. Officials emphasize that the session is strictly intended for discussion and that no formal vote on the contract will take place tonight.