Lightning strike causes fireworks to explode early at Sanford July 4 celebration

Lightning from a strong thunderstorm hit some of the fireworks prepped for the City of Sanford's Fourth of July celebration, causing them to ignite early and explode, according to Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff.

What we know:

A severe thunderstorm disrupted Sanford’s Fourth of July plans when lightning struck a palm tree, sending an electrical current into the circuit board controlling the fireworks, Mayor Woodruff told FOX 35 Orlando. The surge caused some of the prepped fireworks to ignite and explode prematurely.

No one was hurt or killed in the explosion, according to the mayor and the Sanford Police Department. However, due to the damage, the fireworks portion of the "Star Spangled Sanford July 4th on The Riverwalk" event was canceled just under an hour before the celebration was set to begin.

In a short video message on Facebook, a spokesperson for the Sanford Police Department said the "Star Spangled Sanford July 4th on The Riverwalk" event would still go on with live music and vendors, but that the fireworks display has been canceled.

The spokesperson said a lot of the equipment was damaged in the explosion.

Despite the incident, crowds began to gather at Fort Mellon Park around 6 p.m., where vendors and entertainment remained open to the public.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet detailed how many fireworks detonated or the full extent of the damage to the launch equipment. It is also unclear whether the fireworks vendor or the city will conduct a detailed investigation into the system failure or implement changes for future events.

The backstory:

Sanford’s annual Independence Day celebration, held along the scenic Riverwalk, typically draws large crowds with a full schedule of family-friendly activities, live music, food, and a fireworks' finale.

What they're saying:

A Sanford Police Department spokesperson said the "Star Spangled Sanford July 4th on The Riverwalk" event would still go on, but that the fireworks display has been canceled.

"We still want you to come out and celebrate safely," said Bianca Gillett in post on Facebook. "Come enjoy some great food. Some entertainment. But please do not bring any fireworks with you. They will not be permitted at the event."

Star Spangled Sanford July 4th on The Riverwalk

The event opens at 7 p.m. in historic downtown Sanford along the Riverwalk. Fireworks were scheduled for 9:15 p.m. There will be live music, food and drink vendors, and a Kids Play Zone, according to Sanford's website about the event.