Lightning strike causes apartment fire in St. Cloud Village, officials say

The Brief A lightning strike sparked a fire at the St. Cloud Village apartments Sunday afternoon, leaving eight units uninhabitable, officials said. Fire crews evacuated residents and pets, quickly extinguished the blaze, and the Red Cross is helping those displaced.



A lightning strike ignited a fire at an apartment building in St. Cloud Village on Sunday afternoon, leaving eight units uninhabitable, officials said.

What we know:

The St. Cloud Fire Department said multiple 911 callers reported smoke coming from the roof around 1:30 p.m. Crews arrived within minutes, evacuated residents and their pets, and quickly brought the blaze under control before it could spread to other buildings.

No injuries were reported, but the American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents.

St. Cloud police and Osceola Fire Rescue also assisted at the scene.