Liftoff! SpaceX successfully launches Falcon 9 rocket after scrubbed morning launch

SpaceX successfully launched its Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday evening.

Earlier in the morning, SpaceX attempted to complete a separate launch, where it would send more Starlink satellites into space. However, due to inclement weather during pre-flight operations, they scrubbed the launch.

It has been rescheduled until Tuesday, September 1st, at 9:29 a.m. ET.

The weather appeared to be more favorable in the evening, as SpaceX successfully launched a separately planned launch.

Advertisement

RELATED: The universe will end in this way, at this time, researcher says

At 7:18 p.m., they sent a SAOCOM 1B satellite into space, riding onboard a Falcon 9 rocket for Argentina's space agency.

Usually, the Falcon 9's first stage lands in the water but for this launch, it landed back at Landing Zone 1. And upon landing, residents across Central Florida felt a sonic boom.

RELATED: 'Literally shook our house': Residents across Central Florida hear sonic boom after successful SpaceX launch

SpaceX is warning residents in Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Indian River, Seminole, Volusia, Polk, St. Lucie and Okeechobee Counties may hear one or more sonic booms when SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket is expected to land back on Earth.

Stay with FOX 35 for the latest developments on this evening's launch.