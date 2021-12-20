Liftoff! SpaceX launches final mission of 2021

That's a wrap for 2021.

SpaceX launched its final mission of the year on Tuesday morning – a Falcon 9 rocket carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS).

This is the 24th Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-24) mission to the ISS. The rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center at 5:06 a.m. on Tuesday.

Following stage separation, Falcon 9’s first stage landed on the Just Read the Instructions droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The resupply spacecraft is carrying more than 6,500 pounds of science experiments, crew supplies, and other cargo.

