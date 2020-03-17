Lifeguards call for beaches to close amidst coronavirus pandemic

Volusia County will keep its beaches open while following new state recommendations from Governor Ron DeSantis, but lifeguards don't think it's safe.

Gov. DeSantis announced Tuesday that beaches can remain open, but people will need to keep their distance from each other and cannot be in groups larger than 10.

Volusia County Beach Safety tells FOX 35 it is expecting to have extra staff this week to control crowds.

If someone does not follow the new guidelines, they could face a second-degree misdemeanor.

"We’re going to go out there and split them up," said Beach Services Director Ray Manchester. "We’re going to use our P-A systems. We’re going to be out in every vehicle, every ATV, every way to get the message out."

However, the Volusia Watermen's Association believes the county should close off access to the beach.

Members believe it's not safe for lifeguards.

"My concern is that thousands of spring breakers are ascending into Volusia County, the beautiful beaches that we have," said Gary Conroy, with the Volusia Watermen’s Association.

The organization says it's worried about everyone on the frontlines.

"They’re going to be the ones exposed to it, if life-saving, or if law enforcement gets involved with somebody, the toll takers, they’re the greatest asset this county has and we should be protecting them," Conroy said.

The county said it's taking measures to protect lifeguards like passing out special safety gear and advising lifeguards to keep their distance, if they can, and use P-A systems to talk to large crowds.