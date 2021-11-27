Expand / Collapse search

Life or death? Sentencing hearing to begin Monday for Markeith Loyd

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:25AM
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

Markeith Loyd sentencing hearing to being Monday

Markeith Loyd's sentencing hearing is set to begin Monday in Orange County. Loyd was convicted of murdering Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in 2017.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Markeith Loyd's sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin Monday in Orange County.

A jury convicted Loyd of murdering Orlando Police Lieutenant Debra Clayton.

Jurors will decide between life in prison or the death penalty. They must vote unanimously for a death sentence. 

Markeith Loyd found guilty of first degree murder in the death of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton

A jury has found Markeith Loyd guilty on 5 counts in the death of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Loyd testified that he shot Clayton in self-defense and that he did not intend to kill her. Loyd’s attorneys have argued that he was insane when he shot Clayton.

He was previously convicted of first-degree murder for killing his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and her unborn child. The jury in that case recommended he be sentenced to life in prison.