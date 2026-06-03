Florida mom accused of leaving child, 3, in hot car released on bond

The Brief A Florida woman is accused of leaving her 3-year-old child in a hot car for two hours while she visited a plasma donation center. La'Tana Williams, 27, was taken into custody on Sunday, and she was released on bond late Tuesday. Williams faces a charge of child neglect.



The Florida woman accused of leaving her 3-year-old child in a hot car for hours while she donated plasma has been released on bond.

La'Tana Williams, 27, posted bond on Tuesday, according to authorities.

La'Tana Williams. (Credit: Volusia County Jail) Expand

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The backstory:

DeLand police responded to an area near New York Avenue around 4:30 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive child inside a vehicle.

By the time paramedics arrived, a witness had already started performing CPR on the child, according to police. The child, who was treated for heat exhaustion, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

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Investigators said Williams left her child unattended in the vehicle for two hours while she went to a plasma donation center nearby.

Williams told police that she was donating plasma to cover childcare costs, according to an arrest affidavit.

Williams was taken into police custody on Sunday. However, she was never transported to the jail. She was first taken to a hospital during her arrest after she reportedly experienced an allergic reaction to the handcuffs.

She posted bond while still in the hospital, according to officials.

She now faces a charge of child neglect.