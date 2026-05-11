Level99 plans to open at Disney Springs this summer, hire 150 workers

The Brief Level99, an interactive gaming venue, is coming to Disney Springs this summer. The venue will feature more than 60 mini-games and a two-story bar. Level99, which takes over the former spot of the NBA Experience, is also hiring for its opening team.



Level99, the interactive gaming venue coming to Disney Springs, plans to open this summer and is looking to hire at least 150 workers before its debut.

The multi-level attraction is located on the West Side of the complex, near House of Blues and the Cirque du Soleil theater.

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What is Level 99?

With more than 45,000 square feet of space, Level99 will feature more than 60 mini-games. The life-sized games will include physical and mental challenges such as dodging swinging axes, cracking puzzles or competing in player-vs- player duels.

Level99 will also serve food and drinks. The menu will include Detroit-style pizza, waygu burgers, snacks, hand-crafted cocktails and beer on tap.

The company recently released an artist's rendering of the two-story bar that will be at the center of the Disney Springs location. It will be surrounded by neon lighting that will be visible throughout the venue.

An artist rendering of the two-story bar in the Level 99 venue coming to Disney Springs. (Credit: Level99)

The location will also feature more than 40 pieces of original artwork.

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Now hiring

Level99 is currently hiring for a variety of full-time jobs. The positions include entertainment operations, food and beverage supervisors, bartenders and cooks.

Those interested in a job can apply online at level99.com/careers.

Level99 takes over the space previously occupied by the NBA Experience, which closed during the pandemic and did not reopen. The location is also the former spot for DisneyQuest. The indoor, multi-level arcade was demolished in 2017.

The Disney Springs location, which was announced in 2025, will be the largest Level99. The company has three other venues in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Virginia.