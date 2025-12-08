Legoland Florida reveals opening date for Galacticoaster

The Brief Legoland Florida has announced the official opening date of its upcoming attraction, Galacticoaster. The space-themed indoor roller coaster will open on Feb. 27, 2026. The coaster will take riders on a space adventure, where they can customize their spacecrafts.



Legoland Florida has revealed the opening date for Galacticoaster, its new space-themed indoor roller coaster opening next year.

The new family-friendly ride will officially open to the public on Feb. 27. The Winter Haven park made the announcement over the weekend as it kicked off its Holidays at Legoland celebration.

Galacticoaster will be the first indoor coaster at Legoland Florida. Riders will be taken on a thrilling space adventure that they will be able to customize, the park said.

A poster for Legoland Florida's new Galacticoaster attraction. (Courtesy: Legoland)

The coaster will be set in the fictional Spaceport 885, a nod to Lego’s original Space Scooter set No. 885. Riders will begin their journey in the briefing room, where they will be welcomed as new recruits for the space mission.

Before blasting off into Lego space, riders will be able to personalize their spacecraft in four areas—the nose, the tail, wings and special features—using RFID wristbands and interactive touchscreens. There will be more than 625 possible combinations, according to Legoland.

The coaster will feature synchronized lighting, projections and special effects that create a Lego solar system that riders will travel through.

Galacticoaster will have nearly 1,500 feet of track, according to Legoland. The ride will reach speeds of 40 mph and a height of 50 feet. The building that’s housing the coaster is the size of 10 basketball courts, according to Legoland.

The new attraction area will also include a space-themed play experience for younger visitors called DUPLO Tot Spot and a gift shop called Orbital Outpost.

Legoland California is also getting a Galacticoaster as part of a $90 million investment by parent company Merlin Entertainments.

Former site of Flying School

Galacticoaster is being built in the former spot of Flying School, an inverted steel coaster that first opened as Swamp Thing in 2004 as part of Cypress Gardens. It was renamed Flying School in 2011 when the park became Legoland Florida. The ride permanently closed in 2023.

Junior Galaxy Explorers Initiative

As part of the ride’s debut, Merlin Entertainments has launched a nationwide Junior Galaxy Explorers initiative. Children ages 6 to 12 can design and build their own Lego spacecraft for a chance to be one of the first people to ride Galacticoaster. More information is available at legoland.com/juniorexplorers.