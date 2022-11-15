LEGO convention coming to Orlando area next year

article

The Orlando Brick Convention is coming to Orlando for the first time next year. At the event, professional LEGO artists from across the country will show off their LEGO creations to fans of all ages.

Fans will get the opportunity to meet LEGO celebrities, including the cast from the LEGO Masters TV show. The convention will also feature a Construction Zone where fans can get creative with the thousands of bricks available to them.

(Photo via Brick Convention Orlando)

Other attractions will include a Star Wars zone, brick pits, a castle build zone and much more.

The convention is set to take place on March 18, 2023, and March 19, 2023, at Osceola Heritage Park's events center.

Tickets are $14.99 and are expected to sell-out soon, officials said in a news release Tuesday.