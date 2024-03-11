Volunteers rescue dogs abandoned at Palm Bay's 'Compound': 'Left out here to die'

Neighbors are trying to make the crime-ridden "Compound" in Palm Bay slightly safer.

Over the years, FOX 35 News has reported on several shootings, death investigations, and homicides in the undeveloped stretch of land. Now, neighbors are worried about dogs being dumped at the site. They say it’s happening far too often, and they’re doing what they can to help.

"We’re all taking action, as many people as possible," said Anthony Vitale, joining the efforts to save dumped dogs.

Dog lovers like Vitale are jumping into action after Lisa Jinkins posted a plea on Facebook, asking for help on social media. She wanted to see if people would join her to start scanning the compound for dumped dogs.

"Get them to safety, get them food and water," said Jinkins.

She was tired of seeing posts about abandoned dogs in neighborhood groups and decided to start a volunteer group to rescue and re-home them.

"Once I seen Lisa’s post, it immediately struck my heart," said Vitale. "It’s desolate. There’s no access to food or water. There’s no foot traffic, so they’re basically being left out here to die."

Jessakae Evans is another volunteer joining the efforts. She’s already rescued dumped dogs in South Florida and thinks the issue is intensifying in Brevard County.

"Seeing that emaciated dog just made me sick to my stomach," said Evans, noting how Lisa’s post caught her eye.

In just about a week, Lisa has already recruited a handful of volunteers and veterinary technicians who are ready to jump into action.

"We’re going to go with it," the organizer said. "We’re going to just see where it takes us."

They’re still looking for foster families and trying to save dogs before summer.

"It’s brutal out here. Summer’s coming. The elements out here are horrible," said Jinkins.

This is just the latest issue plaguing the compound. We've reported on multiple bodies found out there, but the community is banning together to try and make the space a little safer.

"Too much stuff going on here that we don’t want to pay attention to, but it needs to be paid attention to," Evans concluded.

This is truly a grassroots effort. These organizers are still looking for volunteers, a space for the dogs, and new ideas to help with this issue. They’ve started a public Facebook group. You can join the group and learn more here.