Fan files lawsuit against Washington Wizards Bradley Beal after incident at Orlando Magic game

A fan has filed a civil lawsuit against NBA star Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards following an incident that happened at the conclusion of the basketball team's game against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center in March.

According to the suit filed Tuesday in Orange County, the fan is seeking more than $50,000 in damages against the Wizards team on battery, assault and negligence allegations.

Beal is accused of hitting the fan while in the visitor's tunnel following the Wizards' loss to the Magic. The fan, identified as Kyler Briffa in the lawsuit, was in the tunnel with a friend after the game, when the friend reportedly yelled to Beal, "you made me lose $1,300 you f***."

It was then that Beal reportedly approached the fans and hit Briffa in the head. Beal went on to taunt Briffa in front of fans, which was reportedly caught on video.

"We brought this action in order to address the reckless and dangerous behavior of the Defendants," Attorney Edward Guerrette said in a statement. "We not only seek justice for the assault and battery that bully Bradley Beal inflicted on our client." If the facts were reversed in this matter and it were a fan who laid hands on an unsuspecting celebrity NBA player, the fan would’ve been immediately ejected from the arena, probably in handcuffs and banned for life," Guerrette added.

Beal was drafted by the Wizards in 2012. He played college basketball for the Florida Gators and is a three-time NBA All-Star.