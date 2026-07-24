Sumter County suspends license plate reader program after detective accused of misuse

The Brief The Sumter County Sheriff says he’s suspending the use of license plate readers after a detective was arrested for allegedly accessing them improperly for personal use. Flock cameras have been around since 2017. Other counties have faced pushback about their license plate readers.



The Sumter County sheriff says that although he believes Automated License Plate Readers (APLRs), sometimes called "Flock cameras," are useful tools, he is suspending their use while his agency does an audit of its system.

Other law enforcement agencies are running into problems and questions with their license plate readers as well.

Sumter County arrest

Local perspective:

Sumter County Sheriff Patrick Breeden says Detective Brandy Almany was fired and criminally charged after allegedly using Flock cameras and other law enforcement databases to stalk her husband’s ex-wife.

That abuse of the system is the exact thing opponents of ALPRs have feared.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has not said when or whether it plans to reinstate its use of the cameras.

Orange County questions

Questions about flock cameras came up in Orange County’s budget meeting on July 15.

"There were some, I think, legitimate privacy concerns that I would like to talk about," Commissioner Nicole Wilson told Sheriff John Mina.

"It's in the public, it's not like that person was in their backyard," the sheriff answered.

Sheriff Mina told the commission that law-abiding citizens have nothing to worry about.

"All that technology, flock cameras, artificial intelligence, facial recognition, that doesn't give us probable cause, right? That just points us in the right direction."

Volusia County vandalism

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 35 News, these days, "LPRs (combined with other investigative tools and resources) play a role in just about every criminal investigation that involves a suspect vehicle."

Volusia County has had a problem with vandalism of their Flock cameras. Six have been vandalized so far, the sheriff’s office says, with no arrests.

One was July 20. The sheriff’s office says a camera was cut down from a pole in Bill Keller Park.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood’s position, the agency told FOX 35 in a statement, "is that clear policy on appropriate LPR use and strict enforcement of that policy (by termination and prosecution) is the way to address concerns about misuse and abuse."

Lake County nerves

Lake County’s commissioners have not all been too keen on license plate readers.

"I don’t want Big Brother in Lake County," said Commissioner Josh Blake.

High-profile cases

Flock cameras have been involved in solving lots of high-profile cases.

They flagged Xavion Perry’s car as the suspected murderer drove from Gainesville to Daytona Beach back in May.

Volusia County deputies used ALPRs to track a horse-stealing suspect from Osteen to Hialeah, helping rescue two horses.

Kissimmee Police used them to prove Stephan Sterns lied about driving 13-year-old Madeline Soto to school the day he is alleged to have killed her.

Flock Safety

FOX 35 News did reach out to Flock Safety.

Flock Safety says it only stores data for 30 days, and that the information it does gather is encrypted.

The company also says its drone program specifically is not a surveillance tool, because it only responds to specific calls for service, not general patrol. Information about whether the stationary cameras are considered a surveillance tool is not available on the company’s website.