Lawmakers to tour 'Alligator Alcatraz' amid oversight clash, environmental lawsuit

Florida lawmakers and members of Congress have been invited to tour a controversial immigrant detention facility deep in the Everglades on Saturday, days after several Democratic legislators were denied access to the site.

‘We do not need permission to conduct lawful oversight’

What we know:

Florida lawmakers and members of Congress have been invited to tour a controversial immigrant detention facility in the Everglades this Saturday, following public outcry after Democratic legislators were denied access earlier this month.

The facility, dubbed "Alligator Alcatraz" by Gov. Ron DeSantis, can reportedly hold up to 3,000 detainees and was rapidly constructed at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport. State officials say the site is part of Florida’s effort to assist with federal deportation operations under the Trump administration.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how much access lawmakers will be granted during the scheduled 90-minute tour and whether they’ll be permitted to speak freely with detainees or inspect conditions without restrictions. State and federal agencies have not yet addressed specific allegations of poor living conditions, denial of due process, or environmental risks associated with the site. The extent of compliance with federal immigration and environmental laws also remains uncertain.

The backstory:

On July 3, State Rep. Anna Eskamani and other Democrats were blocked from entering the facility despite citing legal rights for unannounced visits. The incident prompted backlash and renewed calls for oversight. Environmental groups have also taken legal action, claiming the site threatens protected wetlands and species in the Everglades and Big Cypress National Preserve.

What they're saying:

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, was among a group of Democratic state legislators who tried to tour the facility on July 3 but were not allowed inside.

"We’re glad to see public pressure forcing the state of Florida to open its doors for a scheduled tour of the Everglades detention center. But let’s be clear: this isn’t a field trip — it’s oversight. The law grants us the right to enter these facilities unannounced, at any time. A scheduled 90-minute tour is not a substitute for lawful access and long-term legislative accountability," Eskamani said in a statement Wednesday.

Democratic U.S. House members Debbie Wasserman Schultz, Lois Frankel, Darren Soto, Maxwell Frost and Jared Moskowitz said they already were planning "an unannounced oversight visit" to the facility on Saturday.

"We do not need permission to conduct lawful oversight. This sanitized tour is not real oversight," the Democrats said in a statement Wednesday. The group pointed to "reports of horrific living conditions, rampant denial of due process, the risk of death and destruction from a hurricane, plus irreversible damage to the Everglades and tribal lands."

The other side:

Attorney General James Uthmeier called the site a "one-stop-shop deportation center" in a recent social media post.