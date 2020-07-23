Lawmaker, wife, sons all test positive for COVID-19

article

State Rep. Randy Fine is the second legislator to announce testing positive for COVID-19.

Fine, a Brevard County Republican whose wife, Wendy, tested positive on Monday, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that he and his sons, ages 8 and 12, have the virus.

“We all feel under the weather right now, but nothing that would raise alarm bells if it weren't ‘COVID,’" Fine posted. “Obviously, things could change in the days ahead. I will update tomorrow; for now, it's another shock to have (to) internalize. At least the good news is that (the) four of us can stop hiding from each other.”

Fine, who is running in a contentious primary with Marcie Adkins for the House District 53 seat, has been posting video updates on his family since going into quarantine after someone they knew tested positive.

“Frankly, until a few days ago I didn't know anybody who'd actually had it, like personally. And now I do, obviously, someone in my own family,” he posted in a video before his own positive test was confirmed. “The story is, last Sunday we had someone over at our house and they felt fine. But on Friday, started to feel crummy throughout the week, on Friday they got a test. And that turned out to be positive. At that point we went into quarantine and we got a test.”

Rep. Shevrin Jones, D-West Park, was among the people who reached out to Fine on Twitter after the positive test results were made public.

“Randy! Call me if you need me. Support, prayers, advice, etc. I’m here, brother!” Jones tweeted.

Jones announced July 1 he tested positive for COVID-19. Just over two weeks later, Jones posted that he no longer was testing positive.