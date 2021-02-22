Lawmaker says federal site could ease frustration among seniors still waiting for vaccine

A new federal vaccine site could offer hope to hundreds of seniors still waiting to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

FOX 35 received dozens of emails from viewers who said they are still struggling to book an appointment, including Richard and Karen Lyon.

"My fear is they’re going to open up to the under 65 and we’re gonna be left out in the cold," Karen said.

The Deltona couple has been trying to get a vaccine since the beginning of the year without any luck.

They’ve tried pharmacies, state sites and county sites.

"I don’t know, it's like, why bother even going online at this point? We’re not gonna get in," she said.

FOX 35 reached out to local lawmakers and heard back from Senator Linda Stewart, who represents Orange County. She said it’s a frustration she feels firsthand.

"I have been trying to get my husband on the system and I can’t even get him signed up," she said.

She tells FOX 35 help is on the way in the form of a new federal vaccine site planned for March at Valencia College West.

"I think you’re going to see a whole different picture of how this vaccine is distributed by the first week of March," she said.

She said instead of thousands of vaccinations per week, staff will be able to vaccinate thousands per day.

"By providing the extra doses and the extra places to go, I think that you’re going to see a big difference in people being able to get the vaccine," she said.

The site is one of four statewide announced by Governor Ron DeSantis last week.