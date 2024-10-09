Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County, Orange County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
12
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Volusia County, Coastal Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 6:43 PM EDT until WED 9:45 PM EDT, Volusia County, Lake County, Seminole County, Orange County, Osceola County, Brevard County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:43 PM EDT until WED 10:45 PM EDT, Sumter County, Polk County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:12 PM EDT until WED 9:15 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
until WED 10:45 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:20 PM EDT until WED 11:15 PM EDT, Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 6:00 PM EDT, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Rip Current Statement
until FRI 5:00 AM EDT, Coastal Flagler County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County, Coastal Flagler County, Inland Flagler County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Southern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Osceola County, Seminole County, Orange County, Northern Lake County, Inland Volusia County, Sumter County

Orlando International Airport closes ahead of Hurricane Milton: Last flight leaves

By
Published  October 9, 2024 8:07pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - The last flight out of Orlando took off Wednesday morning ahead of Hurricane Milton and landed a couple of hours later in Detroit ahead of Hurricane Milton. 

The plane took off from Orlando International Airport (MCO) at 8:02 a.m. Wednesday, two minutes after airport officials had previously announced commercial flights would stop as Florida braces for impacts from Hurricane Milton.

More than 800 passenger flights into or out of MCO were canceled, the airport said in a news release. The last cargo flight left at 9:05 a.m. 

The airport will remain open for emergency relief aid or emergency relief flights, officials said. The airport is not a 

Orlando Executive Airport suspended its operations on Tuesday night.

The airports are no longer accepting commercial or private flights but are still open to accept emergency aid and relief flights as needed, officials said.

Both airports will resume operations as soon as possible once damage is assessed, according to the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, which manages and operates them.

Meanwhile, hurricane preparations are continuing at the airport, including securing the Gate Link and Terminal Link trams. Non-essential personnel who are not on the ride-out crew have been sent home.