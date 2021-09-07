Las Vegas substitute teacher accused of taping mask to student’s face: report

The mother of a 9-year-old boy in Las Vegas accused a substitute teacher of taping a mask onto her son’s face after he forgot to wear one when he got up during class for a drink of water.

"I was furious, furious," the unidentified mother told Fox5Vegas.com. "I was scared for my son on what kind of long-term effect it is going to have on him socially, the fact that the entire class was laughing."

She said that the teacher did not tell the boy to put a mask on."She, instead, pulled him up in front of the classroom in front of all of the students and she then taped the mask across the top of his face," she said. The mom said her son told her that it was not an isolated incident and claimed other students also had their masks taped on their faces.

The Clark County School District said in a statement that it is "aware of the isolated incident and is dealing with the employee through proper channels. The principal proactively notified the family of the investigation."

The alleged incident occurred at Reedom Elementary School in Mountain’s Edge, the report said. The mother told the station that she wants the teacher to resign.

