Larry King speaks out after losing two children within weeks

Larry King has addressed the loss of two of his children, which occurred within weeks of one another.

King's son, Andy King, 65, died in late July and his only daughter Chaia King, 51, lost her battle with lung cancer Thursday.

King, 86, adopted Andy in 1962 after he married ex-wife Alene Akins. Chaia was born in 1969.

Now, the 86-year-old television host has spoken out about the tragedies.

"It is with sadness and a father's broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King. Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed," he wrote on Facebook on Saturday. "Andy passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28th, and Chaia passed on August 20th, only a short time after having been diagnosed with lung cancer."

He added: "Losing them feels so out of order. No parent should have to bury a child."

The post was concluded with a message of thanks for the "outpouring of kind sentiments and well wishes," as well as a request for privacy.

King also has three other sons: Larry King Jr. (with ex-wife Annette Kaye); and Cannon and Chance King (with ex-wife Shawn King), according to People.

When Akins died in 2017, King tweeted, “So very saddened over the passing of Alene Akins, who died peacefully with our children Chaia and Andy by her side. She was a grand lady.”

“Larry and his three remaining children are distraught, and Larry’s still recovering from his own health issues from last year,” a source told Page Six.

King suffered a near-fatal stroke last year.

King has continued to host Ora TV’s “Larry King Now” and recently did two live shows of Hulu’s “Politicking with Larry King,” which is part of his way of “processing” the loss, another source told the outlet.

