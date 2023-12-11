Large turnout for Hanukkah 'Festival of Light' parade in Brevard County amid war in Israel

The Jewish community came together this weekend to celebrate Hanukkah and this year, the "Festival of Light" felt a little different.

A parade of 100 cars filled the streets of Brevard County on Sunday for the Israel Unity Parade as the community celebrates Hanukkah.=

"It’s amazing to see so many Jews coming together, especially in these times. Israel. The war," said a parade attendee. "We're spreading the light. We’re not afraid of anyone."

Pictures of the Israeli hostages in Gaza were lined up outside Chabad Viera Sunday.

"It is with mixed emotions that we celebrate this Hanukkah," said Rabbi Zvi Konikov of Chabad of the Space & Treasure Coasts. "There are real, live beautiful people that are right now crying in Israel because their loved ones are with gangsters and monsters. There’s no other words to describe them. And we want to show our voices that we are clamoring until we bring them back," Rabbi Konikov said.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office stepped up its security efforts for the parade this year. Sheriff Wayne Ivey said deputies had to take down antisemitic signs ahead of the event that someone put up.

"We always just make sure we have the right amount of resources to let everyone know we’re not playing. If you come here to do something wrong you’re going to pay for it," Sheriff Ivey said.

Some people who attended the Hanukkah celebration were not of the Jewish faith but wanted to stand alongside their community.

"This year is different. We have antisemitism spreading all over the world but people need to know there are millions who love Israel and the Jewish people," said another parade attendee.

Organizers said they had a bigger turnout this year compared to previous years.

"When we come together, it gives us the strength to want to start over tomorrow and bring the world to its final redemption," said said Rabbi Konikov. "The world needs to heal and it starts with coming together and showing we care."

