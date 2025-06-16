Large police presence at Orlando housing community off John Young Parkway
ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating a shooting at a residence in Orlando's Johnson Village neighborhood, near the intersection of John Young Parkway and Columbia St.
What we know:
There is a large presence of law enforcement officers along Wilts Circle, which is located about a block north of the First Baptist Church of Orlando.
Crime scene tape could be seen near two units in the Murchison Terrace Housing community.
According to the City of Orlando, Murchison Terrace is one of 14 public housing communities in the city with 188 units.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department and the City of Orlando.