Large Maitland sinkhole filled as crews prepare to rebuild part of Wymore Road

The Brief A large sinkhole in Maitland has been filled, according to city officials. The sinkhole opened earlier this month underneath Wymore Road, prompting officials to close the road. Orange County crews are expected to begin rebuilding a 150-foot stretch of Wymore Road.



A large sinkhole that formed under Wymore Road earlier this month has been filled, and crews will soon begin to rebuild part of the roadway.

Maitland city officials shared an update on the progress made to repair the road, which has been closed for the past couple of weeks.

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On Wednesday, engineering crews drilled more test borings into the road to make sure the area can support a new road, officials said.

Crews will fill each boring hole with concrete grout. Once it dries, Orange County crews will start rebuilding 150 feet of Wymore Road.

Crews continue to repair Wymore Road after a sinkhole formed under the road on May 15. (Credit: City of Maitland)

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Sinkhole opens up

The sinkhole opened May 15 under both lanes of Wymore Road near Maitland Boulevard, prompting officials to close the road.

A 20-foot-wide depression formed underneath Wymore Road in Maitland, prompting city officials to close the road.

Since then, crews have been monitoring the sinkhole and making repairs.

Crews pumped thousands of gallons of water into the hole last week to determine if it was stable.

Wymore Road will stay closed between Hope Road and Oranole Road until repairs are completed.