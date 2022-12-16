Expand / Collapse search

Brevard County deputies say girl, 15, shot riding as a passenger in a car through Cocoa

Published 
Brevard County
FOX 35 Orlando

Large law enforcement presence in Cocoa

First responders are on the scene at an incident in Cocoa near the intersection of West King St. and Clearlake Road. Late Friday afternoon, Brevard County sheriff's deputies were seen surrounding a car and roped off a possible crime scene.

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Cocoa on Friday afternoon. 

Deputies responded to the area of State Road 520 and Clearlake Road around 2:30 p.m. following reports of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located a fifteen-year-old girl who said she was shot while riding as a passenger in a car in the area.  She was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Image 1 of 4

 

"Preliminary information leads investigators to believe this was a targeted attack toward some of the occupants of the vehicle," said a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

The Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the name of the victim at this time and no arrests have been made.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to please call Agent Shawn Hanigan via the Communications Center at 321-633-7162 or CRIMELINE at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477). All calls to CRIMELINE are confidential and callers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward.