Lanes reopen on I-4 westbound following major crash

A major crash blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 in Winter Park on Friday morning. Around 8 a.m., the lanes were reopened.

Traffic was backed up for miles on I-4 approaching Maitland Blvd after a truck was spotted flipped on its side.

The crash was just before you get to Lee Road, or EXIT 88. This affected drivers trying to get toward downtown Orlando from the Altamonte Springs area.

No word on if there were any injuries. Check back for updates.

