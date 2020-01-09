Lakeland police searching for teens missing since New Year's Day

article

Have You Seen Haleigh Cole or Jorden Payne?

Lakeland police are asking for the public's help locating the two teenagers who have not been seen since New Year's Day.

"Jorden and Haleigh were last seen on the afternoon, January 1, 2020, leaving the Motel 6 after visiting Jorden’s family. The two left on foot, saying they were going to the store but did not return," police said.

Haleigh is 15-years-old and Jorden is 16-years-old.

Jorden was last seen wearing a red Nike jacket and gray shorts. There was no other description given for either of the teenagers.

Police say there are no indications of foul play, but would like to find them to ensure they are safe and reunited with their families.

Jorden does have family in Valdosta, Georgia, police said.

If you have seen Jordan or Haleigh, you are asked to call Detective Charlene Ali at 863-834-8974 or Charlene.ali@lakelandgov.net.