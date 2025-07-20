Lake Mary Little League wins third straight state title, heads to Southeast Regional

The Brief The Lake Mary Little League team won the state championship for the third consecutive year, defeating Bayshore 10-0. This victory highlights the team's strong focus on defense and pitching, which has been key to their consistent success. Next, the team will compete in the Southeast Regional Tournament from July 31 to August 5 in Warner Robins, Georgia.



What we know:

The Lake Mary Little League team clinched the state championship title once again, marking their third consecutive win. They dominated Bayshore with a 10-0 shutout at Tim Wakefield Park in Melbourne.

The backstory:

Lake Mary Little League has established a reputation for excellence, consistently winning state championships over the past three years.

Lake Mary won the Little League World Series in 2024.

Their strategy focuses heavily on defense and pitching, which has proven successful time and again.

What they're saying:

Jonathan Anderson, the team manager, expressed the difficulty and excitement of achieving this feat: "Oh, this feels great, man. To do this three years in a row. I'm telling you right now, this is not an easy thing to do. This is very, very hard."

He emphasized their winning formula: "To me, Lake Mary's built on defense and pitching. We just happened to have a really good lineup. But the key to win baseball games is you've got to pitch. You've got to throw strikes and you've got to play defense."

Why you should care:

The Lake Mary Little League team's success is a testament to the dedication and skill of young athletes and their coaches.

It serves as an inspiration to other teams and communities, showcasing the importance of teamwork and strategic planning in sports.

What's next:

The team is preparing for the Southeast Regional Tournament, which will take place from July 31 through August 5 in Warner Robins, Georgia.

This tournament will be another opportunity for Lake Mary to demonstrate their prowess on a larger stage.