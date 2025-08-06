Lake Mary Little League softball team advances after 9-0 win against Connecticut

The Brief The Lake Mary Little League softball team is competing in the World Series. The girls beat out Connecticut on Tuesday with a 9-0 victory. The team will next take on Washington at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.



The Lake Mary Little League softball team is staying alive after a big elimination game on Tuesday, where the girls beat out Connecticut with a 9-0 victory.

This marks Florida's first shutout in the Little League Softball World Series since 2012.

Now, Lake Mary's Little League softball and baseball teams are both hoping to earn big wins on Wednesday as they continue their journey to a possible World Series title.

When does the Lake Mary Little League softball team play next?

What's next:

The Lake Mary Little League softball team will take on Washington at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The team previously beat Washington on Sunday.

What about the Lake Mary Little League baseball team?

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, the Lake Mary All-Star Team is one win away from returning to Pennsylvania for the 2025 Little League World Series. The southeast regional tournament concludes today.

Lake Mary is up against South Carolina, who they previously beat 14-0 on Sunday. Today's game begins at 11 a.m.

The winner of the game between Lake Mary and South Carolina advances to the 2025 Little League World Series, which begins Aug. 13 in Williamsport.

The U.S. and international championship games are set for Aug. 23, with the World Series title game scheduled for Aug. 24 at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.