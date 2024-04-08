2 students from another school prompted brief lockdown at Lake Mary High School: officials

Lake Mary High School in Seminole County experienced a brief period of heightened security when the administration implemented a Code Red alert out of an "abundance of caution" on Monday morning.

The alert was initiated because two students from another campus had entered Lake Mary High School without permission, a spokesperson for the school district said. The school promptly sent a message to parents and guardians to explain the situation and advised them that during the lockdown, nobody was permitted onto campus or to leave campus.

The school administration, alongside law enforcement agencies, immediately took action to ensure the safety and security of all students and staff. The school was placed on lockdown, and all students and staff were urged to stay in place until further notice. Parents, guardians, and staff were advised to remain calm and not to come to the school unless they were instructed to do so.

Law enforcement authorities worked diligently to locate the two students in question.

The lockdown was lifted after the two students were found. There was no threat.