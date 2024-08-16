Lake Mary All-Stars continue winning streak at Little League World Series

Stream FOX 35 News

The Lake Mary All-Stars secured another impressive victory in the Little League World Series on Friday night, improving their hopes for a championship run.

Starting strong and building momentum quickly, the team won a decisive 6-1 victory over the Northwest Region representative, South Hill Little League from Puyallup, Washington.

The Friendly Confines Sports Restaurant in Lake Mary was buzzing with excitement as fans gathered for a watch party to cheer on their hometown heroes. Lake Mary is now 2-0 in the tournament, following a close 2-1 victory over Sioux Falls, on Wednesday.

Owen Fouse, a former member of last year’s Lake Mary Little League All-Star team, which fell short in the regional tournament, expressed his amazement at the team’s success.

"We’ve been playing here since we were 8 years old," Fouse said. "If you would’ve told me that we’d play in the Little League World Series, honestly, I would not believe you. But now, it’s real, and they have a real opportunity to win."

Lake Mary advances in the winner’s bracket and will play again on Monday against the Southwest. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be against a team from Texas that went undefeated in regional play.