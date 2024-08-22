Lake Mary All-Stars advance to Little League World Series semifinals

Stream FOX 35 News

It was a nail-biter in the Little League World Series as the Lake Mary All-Stars secured their place as one of the final three U.S. teams remaining in the tournament.

The tension was high with the tying run on third and the winning run in scoring position, but the Florida team held on for a thrilling 4-3 victory.

Back home, fans gathered at Friendly Confines, where watch parties have been going strong for two weeks. Excitement reached a fever pitch when Garrett Rohozen hit a home run at the start of the third inning, giving the team an early lead. The real drama unfolded in the fourth inning with the bases loaded, but pitcher Luis Calo delivered a crucial strikeout to maintain the All-Stars' slim advantage.

This marks the first time in nearly 70 years that a Florida team has reached this stage in the Little League World Series. Among the cheering crowd was a woman who had just returned from Williamsport, where she had been supporting her nephew, Chase Anderson. Her brother-in-law, John Anderson, is the team’s coach.

"We are a community... it's family. To see the rest of the community come out, I can't, I don't have words for it. We are living and dying with every pitch, eyes closed, fists clenched, but it is so worth it," she said, expressing the emotions of many Lake Mary fans.

Next, the Lake Mary All-Stars will face Nevada in their next game in Williamsport as they continue their quest for the championship.