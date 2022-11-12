Orlando's beloved Lake Eola swans receive annual check-ups

Saturday was the annual check-up day for Orlando's Lake Eola swans.

Volunteers got their kayaks ready to corral the birds in the lake. They drove them toward the bank where the veterinarian was set up.

"I was hoping for birds flying above and we're going to have to do some crazy stuff to get them in, but they all just went real easy and like 30 minutes, from one end of the lake to the other, they were all in there," said volunteer kayaker Nate Sims.

Once they were penned-in by the lake, other specially trained volunteers plucked them one-by-one from the water, weighed them, and brought them to the examination table.

"Someone inside the lake will hand me a swan. I'll take it to the first table. They'll register it, because they're chipped. We'll take them over and weigh them. Then we take them to another table and the vet will give them their vaccines and their quick little physical," said volunteer Stan Long.

The city's been giving the swans these checkups for more than 20 years, now. The park is home to more than 60 swans representing five different breeds: trumpeter swans, black neck swans, whooper swans, royal mute swans, and Australian black swans.

"Downtown, Lake Eola, it stands out," said Quincy Richardson, Lake Eola Park manager. "So we try to take care of them because we have a lot of people who come down here just to see the swans... and notify us when they see things wrong with them."

They also trimmed their wings so they stay in the lake and can't fly away.

City Commissioner Patty Sheehan also lent a hand. She says the birds have been much healthier since they started giving these checkups and a proper diet.

"We just want to make sure we take good care of them. We love our swans, our beloved pets of the city. People live in these high-rises and this is their backyard. We make sure we take good care of them. Since we've been doing this, we've had less problems with people harming them because they're strong enough to fend for themselves."

Volunteers say it's been great to help.

"It's a very unique feeling," said Long. "They weigh anywhere between 15-30 lbs. They get rather docile when you pick them up, most of the time. But it's a very nice feeling holding a swan. It's a unique feeling. I enjoy doing it."