Lake Eola swans head to new homes ahead of $60 million park renovation

The Brief The remaining flock of Lake Eola swans is being moved off-site this weekend ahead of the park undergoing a $60 million makeover. The move follows an avian flu outbreak that killed over two dozen swans at the park, prompting city officials to pause the century-old swan program. Swan advocates agree the move is necessary, calling on the city make changes before ever bringing the birds back.



After over a century, Lake Eola's signature wildlife – its swans – are getting a new home.

Due to a $60 million makeover at Orlando's Lake Eola park, the swans' relocation process is almost complete.

Now, temporary barriers line parts of the lake's shoreline to help wildlife teams safely gather and move the flock this weekend.

Where are the swans going?

The city of Orlando reported the relocation process is being coordinated alongside state and federal wildlife experts to ensure the safety and health of the birds.



As part of the effort, the swans will be donated to a specialized facility that has partnered with Orlando for years to care for exotic animals.

A farewell to the swans

The backstory:

For more than 100 years, the swans at Lake Eola have served as the symbol of downtown Orlando.

Orlando officials announced on May 8 that the city is pausing its iconic swan program and immediately rehoming the birds after more than a century at Lake Eola Park.

"I would just say whenever you come out here, you walk around you see the swans all over the place—it's just part of Lake Eola," said Orlando resident Ryan Oliver. "Hearing that they are moving them out is kind of disappointing and a little sad."

Lake Eola Park – located in the heart of Downtown Orlando – is the home to five species of swans that have become a beloved staple in the community.

The swans came to Lake Eola in 1922 after living at Lake Lucerne. Soon after, the city launched swan boats on Lake Eola in 1925, the city's website said.

Read more: Orlando celebrates 100 years of Swan Boats on Lake Eola

Swan program on pause

The relocation process was set in motion after an avian flu outbreak wiped out more than two dozen of the park’s beloved birds.



In response, city leaders made the call to pause the swan program.

Advocates push for changes

While saying goodbye to the swans is tough for parkgoers, local swan advocates say the move is long overdue.



"Now that we know it's happening, and it's finally going to occur, we are very, very happy to know that the swans will be in better conditions," said Andrew Marshall, a local swan docent who has campaigned for park improvements for years. "We are thankful that there is a thorough process."



Marshall said that when the park renovation is complete, the city must not bring the swans back until changes are made.



"The park really needs to make a complete 180 in regard to sanitary and safety issues," Marshall explained.



He said the infrastructure at the park is an issue, noting that the cygnets can't get out of the lake because the seawall is too high.

Will swans be returning?

What we don't know:

The officials have not confirmed an exact date for when – or if – the swans will return to the water.