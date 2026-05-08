No more swans for Lake Eola? Orlando plans rehoming after avian flu

The Brief Orlando officials announced on May 8 that the city is pausing its iconic swan program and immediately rehoming the birds after more than a century at Lake Eola Park. The decision follows the recent deaths of over 30 swans due to avian flu and aims to protect the remaining population from the stress of major upcoming renovations under the Lake Eola Park Master Plan. While the relocation begins immediately with nesting parents and cygnets, city leaders have not yet disclosed the specific location where the five different species will be transported for their well-being.



After over a century of being a staple at Orlando's Lake Eola, the city-owned swans will be leaving the park.

This decision comes after the death of over 30 swans from Avian flu, in addition to the major construction to occur at the park.

Why are swans being rehomed?

What we know:

Lake Eola Park – located in the heart of Downtown Orlando – is the home to five species of swans that have become a beloved staple in the community.

The swans came to Lake Eola in 1922 after living at Lake Lucerne. Soon after, the city launched swan boats on Lake Eola in 1925, the city's website said.

The park's unique wildlife became an iconic place to visit and photo spot for locals and tourists alike.

Now, the swans are leaving Lake Eola, the City of Orlando announced on May 8.

In advance of construction for the Lake Eola Park Master Plan, the city is pausing its swan program.

In a released statement, the city said, "The wellbeing of the swans remains our highest priority. While it is difficult to see them leave Lake Eola Park, pausing the program and responsibly rehoming the flock is the most compassionate and responsible step forward for their long-term health."

Read more: Orlando celebrates 100 years of Swan Boats on Lake Eola

Visitors to Lake Eola get some respite from the sun and real-feel temperatures as high as 107 under the canopy of their swan boat at Lake Eola Park, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The backstory:

In December, FOX 35 reported on the deaths of several swans in Lake Eola. It was determined the swans died of Avian flu.

Since those deaths, the city has been working with state and federal partners, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), to review the care and management of the city's swans, the city said in a released statement.

"FWC sets strict guidelines for the possession and care of captive wildlife, and the City is committed to meeting the highest standards in providing for the swans’ wellbeing," the City of Orlando said.

When will swans be rehomed from Lake Eola?

The city's captive swans will start being moved from Lake Eola immediately, a city press release said.

The removal process will start with this year's cygnets, their parents, and the eggs and parent swans currently nesting.

Relocating the swans now will reduce the stress and risk during construction activity in the park, the city said.

Where will the swans be rehomed to?

What we don't know:

City officials have not said where the park's swans will be transported to.

What's next:

The Lake Eola Park Master Plan renovation project planning stage is underway. It's not known when this project will be complete.