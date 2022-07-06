Calming children's anxiety after scare during Orlando fireworks

Some parents said their children are still reeling from all the mayhem at Lake Eola on July 4th. Psychologists have some advice.

"It was pretty terrifying, everything happened so fast. It was just like surreal I guess. You had no time to come up with a game plan."

Kristy Braman said it was a moment of panic when she briefly got separated from her 10-year-old son William, as chaos broke out. "He was searching for us as he was running he was looking back trying to find us."

Luckily, the separation lasted only a couple of minutes after her boyfriend caught up to her son.

"He still has the fear in him and I told him not to forget about the fear but to hang on to it."

She says to hang onto the fear, in order to remember what to do and help others in the future.

"Kids are under a great deal of stress and that was likely the reaction because of all the recent shootings."

Licensed Psychologist Dr. Deborah Day has some advice.

"We as parents need to stay calm. We need to communicate our calmness and their safety," she said.

"Letting our children know that it’s ok, and it’s normal to feel anxious, to feel scared. That there’s not something wrong with that, that all of their friends are feeling the same things," said Licensed Clinical Social Worker Jenifer Garrido.

Garrido said talking to your kids is important, but if they’re too young to talk.

"Encouraging them to draw and color and show me a picture of what it looks like, how you’re feeling inside."

And even if you weren’t there, you too may feel anxiety.

"All of a sudden it becomes real. Even vicarious trauma being told or on the television can have a direct impact on somebody’s mental health," said Dr. Day.

Experts said if your child's anxiety continues, have them get counseling.

Kristy also shared some advice with her son, even before heading to the event.

"I told him if it ever happens, and we do get separated find somebody of authority. Not just random people and make sure you stick with that person and call me."

