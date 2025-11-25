Police: Vehicle crashes into Lake County Tax Collector's office, injuries unknown

The Brief A driver crashed into the Lake County Tax Collector's office, Tuesday afternoon. The extent of damages is not known at this time. The tax collector's office is closed until further notice.



A vehicle crashed into the Lake County Tax Collector's office, Tuesday afternoon.

Clermont Police investigate a vehicle crash into the Lake County Tax Collector's office on Tuesday, Nov. 25. (Source: SKYFOX)

What we know:

The Clermont Police Department is currently on the scene, examining damages to the Lake County Tax Collector's office after a vehicle crashed into the building on Nov. 25.

As a safety precaution, the building was evacuated, the police department said around 1 p.m. The building will remain closed as officials assess structural damages.

Around 2:20 p.m., crews were cleaning up building debris from the crash. A hole to the side of the building was covered by a tarp-like covering.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Clermont Police investigate a vehicle crash into the Lake County Tax Collector's office on Tuesday, Nov. 25. (Source: SKYFOX)

The Tax Collector's office released the following statement on its website: "Our Clermont service center will be closed for the remainder of the day. For customers who need immediate assistance with driver license or motor vehicles, you may visit our closest location in Four Corners. For property taxes, please visit us in Leesburg or Tavares. Online services are also available, and our Clermont Kiosk at Citrus Tower Village Publix (250 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL 34711)."

What we don't know:

It's not known when the building will reopen, but officials said to view the Lake County Tax Collector's office website for further information.

Police did not say if any injuries resulted from the crash.