Lake County food drive aims to help those in need during coronavirus pandemic

Lake County is holding a special food drive on Saturday to help those feeling the economic impact of the coronavirus.

There are three locations throughout Lake County where they are taking donations.

First Baptist Church of Umatilla: 550 Hatfield Drive

The Lake County Jail: 551 W. Main Street in Tavares

Real Life Church: 1501 Steves Road in Clermont

They're collecting non-perishable items and anything in a box or a can. Items like peanut butter, canned meats, snack bars, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables will be received to be distributed to food pantries throughout the county and then going to families in need.

You can drop off items at one of the locations from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

