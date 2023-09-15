Lake County fatal crash prompts roadblock on SR-46: FHP

article

A fatal crash in Lake County has prompted a roadblock on State Road 46, Florida Highway Patrol said.

A person was traveling in a Hyundai Sonata westbound on State Road 46 west of Wekiva Pine Blvd around 5:39 p.m. while a person was traveling in a Ford E-350 eastbound.

The Sonata driver veered into the eastbound lane in the direct path of the Ford E-350 striking the truck.

The driver of the Sonata was taken to a hospital and pronounced deceased, FHP said.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is currently a roadblock for both directions on State Road 46 from County Road 46A to Osprey Hammock Trail.

The crash remains under investigation.