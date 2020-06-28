Lake County announces COVID-19 testing locations for week of June 29

The following COVID-19 testing options are available for Lake County residents June 29 – July 3.

Adult Medicine of Lake County is offering testing at $20 each for COVID-19 swab tests and antibody tests for residents and non-residents. No symptoms are required, no appointment necessary at either location.

Adult Medicine of Lake County – Antibody test at 3619 Lake Center Dr., Mount Dora Time: 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Members of the public may walk in and be tested for antibodies without being a patient of their clinic.

Lake County Fairgrounds – COVID-19 and antibody test at 2101 County Road 452, Eustis, FLTime: 8 a.m. - Noon Tuesdays only. Testing will be held at the south parking lot of the Lake County Fairgrounds, accessible via Highway 44. 2.

Florida Department of Health in Lake County will be testing from 9 a.m. to noon, on a first-come, first-serve basis for residents and nonresidents, including children. Testing is free and no criteria are required. Due to the demand for testing, it is recommended that residents call the Florida Department of Health COVID-19 Hotline at (352) 742-4830, prior to arriving at either location. The hotline is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Florida Department of Health Umatilla WIC (June 29- June 30)249 E. Collins Street, Umatilla

Real Life Christian Church (June 29 -July 2)1501 Steves Road, Clermont

Lake Sumter State College ( July 1 - July 2)9501 US Highway 441, Leesburg

Lake County residents can also get tested at the state testing site at the Orange County Convention Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. No symptoms are required, and testing is free. Testing is for those 18 and up. The site is located at the North Concourse Parking Lot of the Orange County Convention Center, 5980 Destination Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32819.

Private Health Care Providers Private care providers may also offer to test. To sign up for the latest emergency notifications regarding COVID-19, text COVIDUPDATE to 888777 or visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/COVID-19. For the latest information, residents can call the Citizens Information Line at 352-253-999 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.