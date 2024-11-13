Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts to celebrate World Kindness Day
ORLANDO, Fla. - Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is celebrating World Kindness Day by giving away free doughnuts on Wednesday.
The doughnut giveaway is how this company plans to be part of the global campaign that's message is to spread kindness.
Participating shops in Florida:
- Winter Park - S Orlando Ave.
- Orlando - Millenia Ave.
- Kissimmee - 5310 W Irlo Bronson
- Kissimmee - 7930 W Irlo Bronson
- Daytona Beach - Intl Speedway Blvd.
- Melbourne - N Wickham Rd.
- Lakeland - US Hwy 98 N
- Brandon - W Brandon Blvd.
- North Tampa - N Florida Ave.
- Gainesville - NW 13th St.
A dozen of their original glazed doughnuts will be given to the first 500 people at each location.
World Kindness Day is celebrated annually on November 13th.