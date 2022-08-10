‘Krap Chickens’ NFTs will give fans exclusive access into the ‘Krapopolis’ universe

article

Do you love chickens? Do you love cartoons? Do you love Greek mythology? Those three things may not seem like they go together but they absolutely do in FOX’s newest animated comedy series, "Krapopolis."

Ahead of the series debut, the show’s creator Dan Harmon, who is also the creative genius behind "Rick and Morty" and "Community," in partnership with FOX Entertainment’s Blockchain Creative Labs, is giving the public a chance to collect the program’s inaugural collection of "Krap Chickens," a series of limited-edition NFTs which is set to drop for purchase on August 11.

Each "Krap Chicken" will unlock exclusive access to digital and real-life experiences within the "Krapopolis" universe.

"In addition to being one of history’s earliest forms of currency, the ‘Krap Chickens’ NFTs will give collectors access to 'Krapopolis’ burgeoning digital ancient civilization, such as token-gated access to content and private screening rooms, entry to Discord channels, invitations to meet-and-greets with cast and producers, ‘Krapopolis’ merchandise, series voting rights and first-look exclusivity to forthcoming NFT drops," according to a Blockchain Creative labs news release.

There will be a total of 10,420 "Krap Chickens" available for purchase. Each minted NFT will be unique and produced and illustrated by "Krapopolis" animators. They will be generated with a wide range of attributes and will also have varying degrees of rarity.

"In addition to being one of the most groundbreaking storytellers in the business, Dan is a master at cultivating fan engagement and building community among viewers," said Scott Greenberg, CEO of Blockchain Creative Labs and Co-Founder and CEO of Bento Box Entertainment. "This first collection of ‘Krapopolis’ NFTs, and the utility they will provide, represent the early beginnings of how Dan and other creators can harness Web3 to open the door and bring audiences closer to their content than ever before."

"Krapopolis" is set to debut in 2023 and will feature voiceover talents such as Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"), Richard Ayoade ("The IT Crowd"), Matt Berry ("What We Do in The Shadows"), Pam Murphy ("Mapleworth Murders") and Duncan Trussell ("The Midnight Gospel").

Set in mythical ancient Greece, "Krapopolis" tells the story of a dysfunctional family of humans, gods and monsters that try their hand at running the world’s first cities – without trying to kill each other, that is.

