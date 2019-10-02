Koala joey makes adorable debut at Australian zoo

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Elsa the koala joey was introduced to the world at the Australian Reptile Park in Somersby, New South Wales, in September.

Video shows Elsa being fed, getting a tummy rub, snuggling up in her blanket and kissing zoo caretaker Hayley Shute on the nose.

In a statement from the zoo, Shute has been caring for Elsa after her mother experienced mastitis and could not feed her.

"Both mum and bub are doing amazingly in care and will be reunited in no time," the zoo said.

In the meantime, Elsa, who was named after the main character from the Disney film Frozen, is enjoying being hand-raised by Shute.