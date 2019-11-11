Kitten rescued from under hood of FOX 35 vehicle

article

On Monday afternoon, FOX 35 rescued a kitten from under the hood of one of their vehicles.

FOX 35 reporters Vicki Karr and Stephanie Buffamonte said that they were in the station parking lot when they heard meowing. In the past, Photographer Rory Hardenstine found a kitten in a news truck (which he went on to adopt), so he decided to check underneath the hood of the closest station vehicle.

And there the cat was! The cat was nervous and tried to climb further into the engine, but thankfully, Rory managed to grab the cat and take it out.

The age of the kitten is not known but it appears to be very young.

Thankfully, someone in the newsroom has already volunteered to give the kitten a loving home.