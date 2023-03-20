Video appears to show suspect in deadly Kissimmee shooting, police

article

The Kissimmee Police Department is searching for the suspect in an unsolved murder that took place over the weekend. The department released a video of the deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight on Saturday.

Officers were called to the area of Central Avenue and Cypress Street around 1 p.m. where they discovered an unresponsive man who appeared to be the victim of a gunshot. The victim, identified as 43-year-old Willie Martin, later died from his injuries.

Investigators said the shooting was caught on a surveillance camera and shows the accused gunman getting into and out of a dark, blue/green, colored car which is possibly a Toyota Camry. The suspect in the shooting is described as a black man with long dreadlocks, who was wearing a bandana at the time.

The video also shows a white pickup truck driving on the street at the exact same time that the shooting happened. KPD would like to speak to that driver for any information that could assist in their investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the pictured man or any general tips, please contact the Kissimmee Police Department, at 407-846-3333. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).