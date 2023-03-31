Kissimmee Police search for person of interest in fatal shooting of 18-year-old

article

Kissimmee Police are asking for the public's help with identifying a person of interest in a homicide case of an 18-year-old.

Police said 18-year-old Dheilier Cabrera was shot and killed on the bike path in the area behind the Vineyard Apartments and the Cascade Apartments on March 30 around 11 a.m.

A 17-year-old was also shot in the foot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance video footage shows a person of interest seen in the area around the time of the shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the pictured man or any general tips, please contact the Kissimmee Police Department, at 407-846-3333. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.