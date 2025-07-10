Kissimmee police chief marks 100 days amid push to rebuild department's credibility

Thursday marks the first 100 days for Kissimmee Police Chief Charles Broadway, who took over the department following a scandal under previous leadership.

Broadway is expected to address the reforms he’s implemented since taking command, along with new initiatives, programs, and technology aimed at improving police investigations.

The news conference is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. FOX 35 News will stream it live in the video player above.

What happened?

The backstory:

Broadway was appointed as the 35th Chief of Police for the Kissimmee Police Department on April 1, tasked with restoring public trust and rebuilding the department’s credibility.

In June, he spoke to reporters about what he described as unacceptable decisions made by former officers involved in an excessive use of force case.

According to investigators, body camera footage revealed where a web of alleged lies began following a 2023 incident in which Kissimmee officers entered a man’s home without a warrant and used force.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Officer Andrew Baseggio was found to have violated department policies, compromised criminal cases, and falsified reports. A joint investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) and the State Attorney’s Office led to his arrest in 2024.

Baseggio later resigned and pleaded guilty to four criminal charges, including felony battery and witness tampering.

Former Police Chief Betty Holland resigned in the fall of 2024, before the investigation was complete. A report labeled her as incompetent, citing her mishandling of the use-of-force case’s aftermath.

In total, seven people are no longer with the department — four were terminated, and three resigned.

Among those still serving, three officers were suspended without pay, two were demoted, and one was exonerated.

Who is Charles Broadway?

Dig deeper:

Chief Charles "Chuck" Broadway, a 29-year law enforcement veteran, was appointed the 35th Chief of Police for the Kissimmee Police Department on April 1.

Before this role, he served as Chief of the Clermont Police Department from 2012 to 2025 and previously held detective positions with the New York City Police Department, Gainesville Police Department, and was a special agent for FDLE.

A Long Island native and St. John’s University graduate, Broadway has led major investigations and overseen public integrity cases across Central Florida.

He has held multiple leadership roles in state policing organizations and was appointed to key councils by Governor Ron DeSantis. Chief Broadway and his wife Dana have been married for 31 years, have four daughters, and are active members of Lakeside Church in Oakland.